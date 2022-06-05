BC Nagesh clarifies on textbook revision

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In his four-page report to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh has given a 13-point clarification on various allegations on textbook revision, and reiterated that several chapters and contents have being retained even as he defended the decisions of the Textbooks Revision Committee headed by Rohith Chakrathirtha.

Nagesh clarified that the committee revised 15 textbooks of Kannada from class 1 to class 10, and five textbooks of social science from Classes 6 to 10. In Classes 1-10 textbooks, 33 chapters/poems of Kannada first language, eight chapters in second language, four in third language were revised. In all, 165 chapters/poems in first language, 162 in second language, 94 in third language have been retained.