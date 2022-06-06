STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM: Congress’s anti-RSS stand will cost its base in Karnataka 

The Congress has been targeting the State Government for including RSS founder  K B Hegdewar’s speech in school textbooks.

Published: 06th June 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 06:12 AM

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI:  Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the anti-RSS propaganda by the Congress, including party’s Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, will result in the Grand Old Party losing its ground in Karnataka similar to other states. 

The Congress has been targeting the State Government for including RSS founder  K B Hegdewar’s speech in school textbooks. Siddaramaiah had asked, “Are RSS people native to India? Are Aryans native to this country? It is Dravidians who are originally from here.” The statement drew sharp criticism from the BJP.

Coming in support of the RSS, Bommai said the organisation has been promoting patriotism and is engaged in social service. On the textbook row, he hit out at the Congress for politicising the issue. “Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh will answer them,” he said. 

On possible cross-voting during the Rajya Sabha elections, Bommai said, “Let us wait for June 10 (the day of polling).”

