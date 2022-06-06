Forcible conversions, alleges Hindu Jagran Vedike, police deny

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Uppinangady police visited a Christian prayer hall in Konalu village near Nelyady of Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday night after the Hindu Jagran Vedike (HJV) alleged that forcible religious conversions were being carried out there. Dakshina Kannada SP Rishikesh Sonawane, however, said there were no attempts of religious conversion and the people had assembled there voluntarily. He said when the police visited Moriah Retreat Centre, there were 27 people -- 18 women, eight men and six children -- all from Shikaripura in Shivamogga district, attending a prayer meeting.

On being questioned, they told the police that many of them were suffering from different health issues and mental illnesses, while some of were alcohol addicts. They came to know about the retreat centre through Youtube and believed that attending prayer meetings will cure their diseases and addiction. They said they visited the retreat centre on their own and denied that there was any attempt to convert them. The SP said no case was booked against the retreat centre and all the 27 people were sent back.