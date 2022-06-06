Karnataka Cabinet rejig after June 15, new faces likely to find place

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : The BJP’s much-awaited cabinet reshuffle is now scheduled some time in the third week of June, after the model code of conduct norms are eased. With the reshuffle, the party hopes to address caste and regional aspirations which have not been fixed, though there are many contenders. Sources say that new faces could make it to the cabinet. Party General Secretary Ravi Kumar said, “The party will make every effort to address these concerns to the maximum extent possible.’’

Sources said the reshuffle could be carried out on June 16-17, when state General Secretary Arun Singh is expected to be in Bengaluru, and other preparations have been taken up too. The stumbling block for the expansion are the two elections -- the Rajya Sabha polls on June 10, when four MPs will be elected, and the Teachers and Graduates constituencies polls on June 13, when four MLCs will be elected. The earliest auspicious day available after that is June 16-17. The BBMP and ZP/TP elections are due shortly, but the BJP could go in for a cabinet reshuffle before officially announcing the poll schedules.

Sources said since this could well be the last reshuffle before the 2023 assembly elections, an effort will be made to include every group, community and interest. Reminded that a large number of districts have gone unrepresented since 2019, when the BJP government came to power, Ravi Kumar said, “We will try to rectify that.’’

Another factor which could affect the BJP is the exclusion of B Y Vijayendra from the cabinet. Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, who has been seeking a berth for his son, has so far been unsuccessful, and has also failed to make him MLC. This may not bode well for the party in the assembly elections, say sources.

One senior political analyst said that after the cabinet reshuffle, there could be many who will leave the party with unfulfilled aspirations. The party is treading cautiously, and attempting to accommodate everyone in an election year, so there are no defections, sources added.