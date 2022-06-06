STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: Signboard named after Mahatma Gandhi's assassin creates a flutter

The signboard naming the road after Mahatma Gandhi's assassin has irked the Congress leaders.

Nathuram Godse and Mahatma Gandhi.

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A signboard has cropped up suddenly referring to a road in Bola Gram Panchayat limits in Karkala taluk of Udupi district as Nathuram Godse road. The signboard naming the road after Mahatma Gandhi's assassin has irked the Congress leaders.

The local Youth Congress leaders objected to the development and through the intervention of the police, the signboard was removed on Monday morning. Sources said that the signboard would have been installed two days back, but it came to light on Monday. However, Bola gram panchayat development officer Rajendra said the panchayat neither installed the signboard, nor named it, but some miscreants would have done it, he said. 

‘‘We will file a report to the taluk panchayat executive officer in this regard’’ he said. The road to the Padugiri area here was concretized some time back through the funding from Karkala taluk panchayat and the road leads to Padugiri where about five houses are located, sources said.

Soon after Karkala youth congress president Yogish Inna brought the issue to the notice of Bola PDO on Monday, the PDO informed the jurisdictional Karkala rural police and arrived at the spot to take steps to remove the sign board. Karkala rural police station sub-inspector Tejaswi TI and other staff arrived at the spot to make sure that the board was removed peacefully. Yogish Inna told TNIE that he suspected a member of the same Bola panchayat would have been behind this act. ‘‘We have urged the PDO to conduct the enquiry into this matter. We will also approach the police to file a complaint’’ he said.

