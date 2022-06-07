STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress will win with conscience votes from BJP, JDS MLAs: Siddaramaiah

But he refused to say how many MLAs will support the second Congress candidate and added that they will get votes from disgruntled members of both parties.

Published: 07th June 2022 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

CLP leader Siddaramaiah and former CM BS Yediyurappa meet at VIP  lounge of Kempegowda International Airport | Express

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Congress, which has fielded two candidates in the Rajya Sabha elections, will win both seats with the help of conscience votes of BJP and JD(S) MLAs, said Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, here on Monday. After electing its first nominee Jairam Ramesh, Congress will have a surplus of 25 votes for its second candidate, Mansur Ali Khan. “We are confident of getting the votes of minority MLAs and others in JDS to ensure the victory of our minority candidate,” he said.

But he refused to say how many MLAs will support the second Congress candidate and added that they will get votes from disgruntled members of both parties. He said if JDS senior leader HD Kumaraswamy is firm on defeating the third BJP candidate, he should withdraw the party’s nominee and support Congress. He pointed out that Congress did not field any candidate when Deve Gowda contested the RS polls, despite knowing the regional party had just 37 votes.

He said CM Ibrahim is a figurehead president of JDS who acts as per the instructions of his masters. “Ibrahim claimed that he would be made an MLC. Did they make him,” he asked. On Kumaraswamy’s statement he went abroad when the Congress and JDS coalition government was facing a crisis only to let it collapse, Siddaramaiah said, “He had alleged that I had sent party MLAs to BJP to pull down his government,” he asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Siddaramaiah BJP JDS Karnataka elections Karnataka polls Karnataka assembly elections
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp