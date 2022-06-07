STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: Chairman of Mulbagal Town Municipal Standing Council hacked to death

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOLAR: Mulbagal Town Municipal Standing Council Chairman Jagan Mohan Reddy (51) was hacked to death by a gang in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to sources, as usual Reddy went to open the front door of Gangamma temple in Muthyalpet of Mulbagal, and a gang of miscreants who were waiting for him hacked him to death with lethal weapons.

Sources said, the murder scene has been recorded in the CCTV footage, and four teams have been formed to nab the accused persons.

Jagan Mohan Reddy was elected from Muthyalpet ward for the second time in a row and elected as standing committee chairman, he was a close confidant of former MLA  Kothur Manjunath.

The followers of Jagan Mohan Reddy organised his birthday in a grand manner two days back. 

The reason for the murder is not known, on various angles police enquiring, Kolar superintendent of Police Devaraj visited the spot.

Congress MLC Anil Kumar, former legislator Kothur Manjunath, and prominent leaders of Mulbagal rushed to the spot.

