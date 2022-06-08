STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BJP to focus on second preference votes to win third RS seat

Party to issue whip, convenes legislators’ meeting today.Of 122 MLAs, 90 will vote for first and second candidates

Published: 08th June 2022 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls, the state BJP is holding a legislators’ meeting on Wednesday to explain the voting pattern to the MLAs. The party, with 122 MLAs including two independents, can win two Rajya Sabha seats without any hassle and is eyeing the third seat, hoping that its calculations work. Of the total 225 MLAs in the Assembly, BJP has 122 legislators including 119 of its own, two independents and one BSP MLA who joined the party, Congress has 69 MLAs and JDS 32. There is also the Speaker. As the polls are for four seats, BJP that has fielded three candidates -- Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, actor-turned-politician Jaggesh and senior leader Lehar Singh Siroya -- hopes to win all the three seats.

Bommanahalli MLA and Chief Whip of BJP in the Assembly Satish Reddy told TNIE that Rajya Sabha polls work under certain calculations. Each MLA will have 100 points and the candidate contesting the polls has to get close to 45 MLAs which also means 4,500 points. Technically, 4,481 points are sufficient, and the 38 remaining points from both first and second candidates will be carried forward to the third candidate. Of the 122 MLAs, 90 will cast their votes for the first and second candidates. BJP will still have votes of 32 MLAs or 3,200 points and with the additional 38 points, the third candidate will have 3,238 points, he explained.

This is why BJP is stressing on the second-preference votes. In fact, all three parties are eyeing the maximum number of these votes to ensure victory of their respective candidates. Reddy said they are issuing a whip on Wednesday to ensure that these votes go to their third candidate. “The voting pattern will be explained to the MLAs during the meeting on Wednesday to get the required scores for the third candidate. Instructions have come from the party central office too,” he added.

BJP sources, however, said that if Congress and JDS come together, chances of the third candidate winning are less. But the party is leaving nothing to chance, as anything can happen at the last minute. “We are hoping to win the third seat with a photo-finish,’’ they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha polls Karnataka RS polls
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp