Congress a house of confusion: Nalin Kateel

The delay is due to various reasons for the past some time including the elections being held.

Published: 08th June 2022 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel addresses a press conference in Belagavi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Launching a scathing attack on Congress, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday said, “Chinks have come to the fore in Congress with a total of 64 leaders quitting the party after its ‘Chintan Shivir’.”

Kateel said that a similar situation prevails in the state Congress with internal bickering between Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar that has hurt the morale of workers. Senior leaders like Mukhyamantri Chandru, Brijesh Kalappa and other leaders have already deserted the party, he said, adding that Siddaramaiah is trying to tighten his grip on the party.

“Ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, Congress still remains a house of confusion as there was no understanding between the Congress high command and party’s state leadership. While Mallikarjun Kharge was in favour of Deve Gowda, Siddaramaiah was against him.

Now, another confusion has cropped up in that party as to who will be the next chief minister candidate. Siddaramaiah’s followers want him to become chief minister, while DK Shivakumar’s followers are totally against it,” Kateel said. Meanwhile, Kateel predicted that Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi will be reinducted into the ministry shortly. The delay is due to various reasons for the past some time including the elections being held.

BSY: PM TO DECIDE ASSEMBLY POLL CANDIDATES LIKE IN UP
Belagavi: Former CM BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday predicted that BJP will form the government again by winning 140 to 150 seats in 2023 Assembly elections. Yediyurappa, campai­gning for the Council candidates, from Belagavi northwest Teachers and Graduates constituencies said, “with the blessings of PM Modi, BJP will win three RS seats. The state unit will work as per the instructions of PM in announcing the tickets for Assembly polls in the state on the lines of UP”.

