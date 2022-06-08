Hoskote could soon be Bengaluru’s satellite town

By Express News Service

HOSKOTE: The town of Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural district, around 27km from the capital, could be developed as a satellite town with all infrastructure, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Tuesday. The industrial town is considered an entryway to the city.

Launching various developmental programmes in Hoskote, Bommai in his address said Hoskote has immense potential for economic activities. Industrialisation, warehousing, drinking water, electricity and transportation would be developed in the area, and extending the Metro or Suburban Rail could also be considered in the next phase, he added.

He said the government is keen on providing drinking water facilities to the parched district, and more importance will be given to completion of the Ettinahole project, which aims to provide drinking water to Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru Rural. Funds have been released for land acquisition, and measures taken to expedite work, Bommai said.

The government has provided grants for the development of Yele Mallappa lake near Hoskote, and work has started on filling up 39 irrigation lakes in Anagonda hobli. An additional grant of `50 crore has also been provided for the purpose, the CM said. About `3,800 crore has been provided for development of municipalities and town panchayats in the budget, he added.

Hoskote is witnessing healthy competition among local people’s representatives, Bommai noted, adding that one should make good use of the opportunity given by the electorate to resolve their grievances, and emerge true leaders of the people. Minister MTB Nagaraj, in his speech, said Hoskote has its own history, and the industrial town of Hoskote extends up to Narasapura and Vemgal, and appealed to the CM to extend the Metro facility to Hoskote. Health Minister Sudhakar said Hoskote has shown development in all sectors and the government has sanctioned a mother and child hospital at a cost of `38 crore.

