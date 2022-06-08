STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hoskote could soon be Bengaluru’s satellite town

Launching various developmental programmes in Hoskote, Bommai in his address said Hoskote has immense potential for economic activities.

Published: 08th June 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

(Photo | Pandarinath B/EPS)

By Express News Service

HOSKOTE: The town of Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural district, around 27km from the capital, could be developed as a satellite town with all infrastructure, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Tuesday. The industrial town is considered an entryway to the city.

Launching various developmental programmes in Hoskote, Bommai in his address said Hoskote has immense potential for economic activities. Industrialisation, warehousing, drinking water, electricity and transportation would be developed in the area, and extending the Metro or Suburban Rail could also be considered in the next phase, he added. 

He said the government is keen on providing drinking water facilities to the parched district, and more importance will be given to completion of the Ettinahole project, which aims to provide drinking water to Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru Rural. Funds have been released for land acquisition, and measures taken to expedite work, Bommai said. 

The government has provided grants for the development of Yele Mallappa lake near Hoskote, and work has started on filling up 39 irrigation lakes in Anagonda hobli. An additional grant of `50 crore has also been provided for the purpose, the CM said. About `3,800 crore has been provided for development of municipalities and town panchayats in the budget, he added. 

Hoskote is witnessing healthy competition among local people’s representatives, Bommai noted, adding that one should make good use of the opportunity given by the electorate to resolve their grievances, and emerge true leaders of the people. Minister MTB Nagaraj, in his speech, said Hoskote has its own history, and the industrial town of Hoskote extends up to Narasapura and Vemgal, and appealed to the CM to extend the Metro facility to Hoskote. Health Minister Sudhakar said Hoskote has shown development in all sectors and the government has sanctioned a mother and child hospital at a cost of `38 crore.

WATCH | 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru Hoskote satellite town
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp