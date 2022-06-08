Woman brands 5-year-old step kid with hot metal in Kalaburagi

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: A five-year-old girl suffered burns after she was allegedly branded by her stepmother with a hot object when she asked for food at Nalwar Station Thanda near Wadi town on Tuesday. Neighbours who heard Neelamma (name changed) crying in pain rescued her and lodged a complaint at Wadi police station. Subsequently, the police registered a case and handed over the child to child helpline.

“The child has been admitted to Amulya Shishugruha in Kalaburagi,” Helpline coordinator Basavaraj Tengli told The New Indian Express. According to the police, Tippanna had married Maremma after the death of his first wife two years back. Tippanna who begot Neelamma from his first wife, had gone to Pune on work a few months ago.

Back home, Neelamma had to endure the torture of her stepmother as she used to beat her daily. On Tuesday morning, Neelamma asked Maremma for food, when the infuriated latter branded the knuckles of Neelamma with a hot metal and later tied her to a cot.

Hearing her weeping, neighbours went inside the house only to see the child tied to a cot with burns. They rescued the girl and took her to Wadi police station. They also lodged a complaint against Maremma. PSI of Wadi Police Station said, “Maremma will be arrested.”