JDS, Congress make last-minute bid to take on BJP for RS polls

BENGALURU: Two days before the Rajya Sabha elections, Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress seem to be making an effort to come to an understanding to take on the BJP’s third candidate. But with both parties refusing to back down, it is still not clear whether they will have any unanimity. If that is the case, it is advantage BJP. On Wednesday, JDS senior leader HD Kumaraswamy reiterated that Congress should extend support to his party candidate D Kupendra Raddy to defeat Lehar Singh Siroya of BJP. Kumaraswamy said he spoke to AICC General Secretary, Karnataka in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala twice, explaining to him the need for Congress to support the JDS candidate as Congress’ second nominee Mansur Ali Khan cannot win the polls even if JDS transfers its second-preference votes.

With 122 MLAs, including independents, BJP can ensure the victory of its two candidates (each requires 45 votes), but it is eyeing second-preference votes to elect its third candidate Siroya, who will have 32 first-preference votes. With 69 MLAs, Congress candidate Jairam Ramesh can win comfortably, but the party needs the backing of JDS to send its second candidate to the Upper House as it has just 24 additional votes. If JDS, with 32 votes, supports Congress, Mansur Ali Khan can win.

Kumaraswamy said Surjewala told him that state Congress leaders will discuss the issue with them.

Senior JDS leader HD Revanna said Congress and JDS should keep aside their minor differences to defeat the third BJP candidate. “We have to come together earlier to defeat the BJP,” he pointed out.

Kumaraswamy slammed Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, asking him not to talk lightly of the regional party and its candidate.

JDS leaders were firm that they would not withdraw their candidate, while Congress too was adamant. The last date for formally withdrawing the candidate is already over and all three parties have issued whips to their MLAs as the election to the fourth Rajya Sabha seat hangs in a balance. KPCC president DK Shivakumar said that since Congress had withdrawn from the contest when JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda contested the RS polls, the regional party should pay back and pull out its candidate.

ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN, WAIT AND WATCH, SAYS CM

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said people have to wait and watch till Friday to know the results of the Rajya Sabha elections. The elections are being held for four seats. Of them, BJP candidates, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman and actor-turned-politician Jaggesh, and Congress nominee Jairam Ramesh will win easily as both parties have the required number of MLAs. But the fight is on for the fourth seat, for which BJP’s Lehar Singh Siroya, Congress’ Mansur Ali Khan and JDS’ Kupendra Reddy are in the race. BJP on Wednesday held a meeting to explain the poll process to its legislators. After the meeting, Bommai said that since there is a contest for the fourth seat, the candidate who gets the least number of first-preference votes will be eliminated. This is when the second-preference votes come into play. “We have additional 32 MLAs for the third candidate. Anything can happen,” he added.