Survey of India to conduct resurvey of Karnataka-Andhra border

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: The Union Government has rejected a survey done of the border between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh last year. With this, the Survey of India is again conducting the survey following directions from the Prime Minister’s Office and home ministry. Activists from Ballari had written to Prime Minister Narednra Modi and other top ministers, arnapointing out that the survey was not done as per rules and the contour method was not used. The Survey of India commissioner has now written to his officials, asking them to look into the issue.

As per a 1896 map, which has to be the reference, the survey should be conducted from the point of village boundaries, known as the contour methodology. But during the peak of mining activity, some mine owners had destroyed village boundaries and mined large amounts of ore illegally. Though as per the Supreme Court order, the Survey of India conducted a survey, the local activists say it is technically not right.Tapal Ganesh, a social activist, alleged that some officials from the Survey of India and local administration have tried to protect some mine owners.

“Last year, as per Supreme Court directives, a survey was conducted but it is not foolproof as the survey should have been done based on the 1896 map. But during the survey, boundary points were shown in entirely new villages. Iron ore was extracted illegally in nearly 400-metre area by giving false information about the boundaries. After we raised a complaint with the PMO, I received a confirmation letter from the Survey of India,” he said.The district administration is expected to take up a fresh survey soon. Senior officials have visited the sites over the last few days.