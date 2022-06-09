Transgenders start practising, to be part of PM Modi's yoga event in Mysuru

By Express News Service

MYSURU: To ensure inclusivity during the International Yoga Day (IYD) event which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in front of Mysuru Palace on June 21, transgenders, HIV-positive people and Asha workers are being given special training by yoga experts to make it a successful event.



Over 15 transgenders and several HIV-positive people began their three-day training at Nagamma Choultry in the city on Wednesday. Their training will end on Friday.

During the three-day programme, yoga experts will teach them pranayama and other basic asanas which will be demonstrated on the day alongside Modi. MLA SA Ramadas, who inaugurated the training programme, said, “This year’s yoga theme is ‘yoga for humanity’. On account of that and to make it an inclusive event, we are involving transgenders, ASHA workers and even physically challenged who will be trained over the next few days.”

Pranathi, a transgender activist, said that though attempts were made in the past to train the transgender community in yoga, such plans were dropped as transgenders were not interested. “Now, over 15 transgenders have started to practice. Hope they take it seriously and practice for a long time,” she said.