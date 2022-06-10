STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka crushes record 622 lakh tonnes of sugarcane

Sugar factories in Karnataka have crushed a record 622.26 lakh tonnes of sugarcane in the year 2021-22, 181.14 lakh tonnes more than last year.

Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sugar factories in Karnataka have crushed a record 622.26 lakh tonnes of sugarcane in the year 2021-22, 181.14 lakh tonnes more than last year. Speaking to the media after chairing a meeting with members of the Sugarcane Control Board, Sugar Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa said sugar factories in Karnataka have produced 59.78 lakh tonnes of sugar during the same period.

On pending dues to sugarcane growers, the minister said sugar factories have paid Rs 19,253 crore of the pending Rs 19,624.84 crore bills to sugarcane growers.“As of April 15, 2022, 24 sugar factories have to clear pending bills of Rs 381.94 crore to farmers.

More than 99 per cent of the dues are cleared,” he said, adding that sugar factories have been told to clear the remaining dues at the earliest.He also warned the factories of action if they do not clear the pending bills under the Sugarcane (Control) Order. “Factory owners who haven’t paid the bills have been issued notices,” he added.

He also said instructions will be given to all deputy commissioners to collect sugarcane pending bills as land revenue tax. According to the minister there are 89 registered sugar factories in Karnataka of which 72 are operating.  In Karnataka, 32 sugar factories are producing Ethanol, he said.

