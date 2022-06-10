Karwar: Rs 2 crore cash, but no train ticket, Rajasthan man in police net

By Express News Service

KARWAR: This man was carrying Rs 2 crore cash but strangely did not buy a ticket while boarding a train. His lapse landed him in the custody of police who seized the cash that was meant to be delivered in Mangaluru as part of a hawala transaction.

The accused is Jen Singh alias Manohar Singh from Varanwa village in Jallor taluk in Suntra district of Rajasthan who boarded the Mangaluru-bound train at Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai without a ticket on June 8, 2022.

A ticket collector informed Chief Vigilance officer, H K Prasanna, Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, after he found Jen travelling ticketless. Inspector Vipin Singh Rana was alerted and based on a complaint filed by him, the Karwar Rural Police (KRP) took Jen into custody and seized the cash from him.

Rana had searched Jen’s bag and found Rs 2 crore cash, all in Rs 2,000 denomination currency notes, and handed him over to the local police after the train reached Shirawada Railway Station in Karwar. The KRP questioned him about the money and after he failed to give convincing answers, arrested him. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.