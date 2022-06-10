Mangaluru: Seven students return to class without hijab

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The seven pro-hijab students, who were suspended from Government First Grade College in Uppinangady, have returned to the college without a headscarf. College principal Shekar MD, said their period of suspension ended on Wednesday, and that they had submitted an apology stating that they will abide by uniform rules.

“We have discussed the issue with their parents. Out of 101 Muslim girl students, 45 have come back to classes. We are hopeful that the remaining will also give importance to their education and attend classes soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Anasuya Rai, Principal, University College, Hampankatta, Mangaluru, has written to Mangalore University Registrar to initiate disciplinary action against three students over hijab issue.

The college has issued show-cause notice to the three students for holding a press conference and criticising the college for barring them from attending classes wearing hijab. They were given time till Wednesday to respond but they didn’t.When contacted, Mangalore University Vice-chancellor Dr PS Yadapadithaya said that the students will be given some more time to respond and if they fail to respond, they will be suspended from the college.