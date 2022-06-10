STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mangaluru: Seven students return to class without hijab

Out of 101 Muslim girl students, 45 have come back to classes.

Published: 10th June 2022 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Hijab Row

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The seven pro-hijab students, who were suspended from Government First Grade College in Uppinangady, have returned to the college without a headscarf. College principal Shekar MD, said their period of suspension ended on Wednesday, and that they had submitted an apology stating that they will abide by uniform rules.

“We have discussed the issue with their parents. Out of 101 Muslim girl students, 45 have come back to classes. We are hopeful that the remaining will also give importance to their education and attend classes soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Anasuya Rai, Principal, University College, Hampankatta, Mangaluru, has written to Mangalore University Registrar to initiate disciplinary action against three students over hijab issue.

The college has issued show-cause notice to the three students for holding a press conference and criticising the college for barring them from attending classes wearing hijab. They were given time till Wednesday to respond but they didn’t.When contacted, Mangalore University Vice-chancellor Dr PS Yadapadithaya said that the students will be given some more time to respond and if they fail to respond, they will be suspended from the college.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hijab row Mangaluru
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand, in New Delhi on Friday (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Covid: India records 8,329 new cases in a single day spike, 10 fatalities 
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp