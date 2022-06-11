STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

In just 3.4 years, 752 communal cases in Karnataka

Data available with TNIE reveals that the state has seen more than 700 offences related to religious and communal issues in the last 40 months.

Published: 11th June 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

The term ‘love jihad’, loosely referred to forced conversion, is the gift of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the communal lexicon.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: Karnataka, described by Rashtrakavi Kuvempu as ‘Sarva Janangada Shantiya Thota’ (Garden where all communities live in harmony), seems to be losing this tag if one goes by the rapid rise in number of cases of offences related to religion, hatred among people, communal clashes and instances of hurting religious sentiments of one another.

Data available with TNIE reveals that the state has seen more than 700 offences related to religious and communal issues in the last 40 months. According to information sourced from Karnataka State Police, the state has registered over 752 cases of offences related to religion (IPC 295 to 297) including communal and caste riots in a span of just 3.4 years (January 2019 to April 2022).

The offences related to religion (booked under IPC 295 to 297) stood at 197 in the year 2019 but jumped to 212 and 204 in the following two years, and this year in just four months, over 97 cases have been registered already. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka communal cases communal riots BJP
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp