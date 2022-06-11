STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Water contamination? One more succumbs in Raichur

One more person died allegedly due to the consumption of contaminated water taking the toll to five on Friday.

Published: 11th June 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 05:48 AM

drinking water

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

RAICHUR: One more person died allegedly due to the consumption of contaminated water taking the toll to five on Friday.The 48-year-old deceased is identified as Janakaraj, a resident of Uragera colony and a daily wage labourer, who breathed his last at a private hospital. He is survived by his wife and children. With his death, the total tally due to the consumption of contaminated water spiked to five in a short span of two weeks in Raichur CMC limits.

According to sources, “Janakaraj was one among 70 people who were treated at the district hospital after the complaints of vomiting and diarrhoea. He was discharged from the hospital three days ago and was admitted to a private hospital.” 

It may be noted that he is the second person to breath his last after his discharge from the hospital. However, in his case also the district administration has a different version citing the cause of death due to brain stroke, denying the effects of contaminated water.

Deputy Commissioner Chandrashekar Nayaka told Express “This death is not linked to the water contamination because he had completely recovered after treatment at the hospital. He also had other health complications.”

