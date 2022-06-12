STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CT Ravi, Kota Srinivas Poojary defend textbook revision

He was speaking at an interaction programme on ‘Textbook Politics - Truth and Myth’ organised by Citizens Council at Sangha Nikethan in Mangaluru.

Published: 12th June 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU/SHIVAMOGGA: BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi on Saturday said that revision of textbooks being carried out by the BJP-led state government is intended to set right “anomalies” and to instill a sense of nationalism among people.

Meanwhile, in Shivamogga, Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said a series of lies were being spread against the revision of textbooks which is a routine procedure followed whenever required.

