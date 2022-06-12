No drinking water facility around Hampi monuments, tourists fume

Kiran Balannanavar By

HOSAPETE: Despite being the top tourism destination in the country, the Hampi is having issues with the basic amenities. Good toilets, solid waste management and access to clean drinking water have always been challenging for the authorities. Now the existing RO plants have also gone defunct testing the patience of visitors.

Since the last few weeks, the foreign tourists have started visiting Hampi in good numbers and also the numbers of domestic tourists have been good during the summer months. The locals complained that for the last few months the RO plants have stopped water supply due to technical issues causing drinking water problems for the tourists in Hampi.

Prabhu Patil, a senior tourist guide from Hampi said that the summer months attract the most numbers of tourists to Hampi and during the same months', water issues are being reported. "Two RO plants, one near Vijaya Vittala temple and another near Lotus Mahal have remained defunct for the last few months and the authorities have not bothered to rectify it. Several tourists complained and demanded the authorities must ensure clean drinking water for all," he said.

"This summer the temperatures in Hampi went as high as 40 degrees and most of the tourists had to be dependent on bottled water. Every day 2,000 people visit Hampi monuments and it's the work of authorities to ensure the best facilities for the tourists," he added.

A senior official from the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWHAMA) said that a notice has been served to the RO plant management in this regard. "We shall soon take action to provide clean drinking water at particular points and also increase water supply points for tourists," said the official.