STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at rave party

The police raided a five-star hotel and subjected 35 people to blood tests of whom six including Siddhanth Kapoor have been found for alleged use of drugs. 

Published: 13th June 2022 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Siddhanth Kapoor

Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Halasuru police in the wee hours of Monday detained Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth Kapoor during a raid at a rave party.

Siddhant is among the six others who have been allegedly found to have consumed drugs.

The police raided a five-star hotel and subjected 35 people to blood tests of whom six including Siddhanth Kapoor have been found for alleged use of drugs. 

The police are in the process of registering cases against the six. Dr Bheemashankar Guled, DCP, East had confirmed the arrest of the actor's son.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddhanth Kapoor Drugs arrest Shakti Kapoor
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp