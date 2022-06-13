Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at rave party

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Halasuru police in the wee hours of Monday detained Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth Kapoor during a raid at a rave party.

Siddhant is among the six others who have been allegedly found to have consumed drugs.

The police raided a five-star hotel and subjected 35 people to blood tests of whom six including Siddhanth Kapoor have been found for alleged use of drugs.

Karnataka | Actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor detained during police raid at a rave party in a Bengaluru hotel, last night. He is among the 6 people allegedly found to have consumed drugs: Bengaluru Police pic.twitter.com/UuHZKMzUH0 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

The police are in the process of registering cases against the six. Dr Bheemashankar Guled, DCP, East had confirmed the arrest of the actor's son.