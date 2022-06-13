Lehar Singh: I’ll be PRO for inter-state issues

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The newly elected Rajya Sabha member Lehar Singh Siroya said he will try to take the Rajya Sabha members from the neighbouring states into confidence to find amicable solutions to the inter-state issues, including the issue of inter-state river water sharing.

“I will be like a PRO (Public Relations Officer) for various issues related to the state and try to coordinate with members from various parties and states on the inter-state issues,” Siroya told TNIE. As a member of the State Legislative Council, Siroya had a good rapport with members across party lines.

Despite lacking adequate votes to win the seat on its own, Siroya’s rapport with members from other parties and the failure of the Congress and JDS to strike a pact in the June 10 RS polls, helped BJP bag the third seat.

Siroya said projects like Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir should not be made political, and efforts should be made to resolve the issue, taking everyone into confidence. “I would like to address such issues and try to win over members from those states. We have to be more inclusive and try to take everyone into confidence,” he added. Tamil Nadu government has raised objections to the Mekedatu project.