40-day-old baby girl abducted from Hubballi’s KIMS hospital

In a shocking incident, a 40-day-old baby girl was snatched from the hands of her mother inside a hospital ward in Hubballi.

Published: 14th June 2022 07:29 AM

Police and relatives of the baby girl go through the CCTV camera footage in Hubballi’s KIMS Hospital | D Hemanth

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: In a shocking incident, a 40-day-old baby girl was snatched from the hands of her mother inside a hospital ward in Hubballi. The incident was reported on Monday afternoon, when the baby was undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital in the city. According to the statement of the mother, who is a resident of Kundgol town in Dharwad district, a middle aged man, wearing a black t-shirt, came inside the ward and snatched the baby from her hands. Before she could call out for help, the man took away the baby and fled the ward. The security in-charge at the hospital informed the police soon after the mother and relatives raised an alarm.

The mother, Umme Zainab Hussainsab Sheikh, had brought her baby to KIMS following a health issue. The baby was being treated at the pediatric section of KIMS hospital. “Around 1 pm on Monday, I was trying to console my crying baby. When the man snatched my baby I got up and tried to run behind him but in vain. He walked faster and disappeared. I shouted for help but there was no one,”she recalled.

The Vidyanagar police, who have registered a case, visited the hospital and took the mother’s statement and eyewitnesses. The police are checking the CCTV camera footage for clues.  “We have formed two teams to identify the child lifter,” the police said.

KIMS hospital director Dr Ramalingappa Antartani said that the security personnel were present in the hospital. “Following multiple health disorders the baby girl was admitted to the hospital for the second time a few days ago. The mother and baby got admitted and the baby was under treatment. There were security persons at the pediatric section and on the hospital premises too,” he added. 

