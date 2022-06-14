STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

As Modi comes south, yoga mat prices go north

Though yoga mats of good qualities were sold at a price ranging between Rs 180 and Rs 250 a month or two ago, the prices have jumped two fold as a mat now costs between Rs 400 and Rs 520.

Published: 14th June 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

People purchase yoga mats ahead of the International Yoga Day in Mysuru

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government under fire for rising fuel prices and cost of essential commodities over the last couple of months, there has been a new addition to the list. Ahead of Modi’s visit to Mysuru for International Yoga Day, the prices of yoga mats have increased.

With just a week left for the PM’s visit, brisk preparations are underway. People across all sections including students, senior citizens and yoga enthusiasts are practising to take part in the yoga event on the Mysuru Palace premises along with Modi, who will be leading the event on June 21. With around 15,000 people expected to take part in the event, there has been an increase in demand for yoga mats which are compulsory.

Though yoga mats of good qualities were sold at a price ranging between Rs 180 and Rs 250 a month or two ago, the prices have jumped two fold as a mat now costs between Rs 400 and Rs 520. Wholesale dealers in the city said that as soon as they heard about Modi’s visit, the dealers in Shivarampet and other stationery shop, and sports shop owners have sourced at least 1,000 yoga mats each hoping to make brisk business.

The prices have now become a concern for parents with a young kid who aspires to take part in the yoga event is pestering them for a new mat. Meanwhile, a wholesale dealer in Mannar’s market admitted the fact that the price has been doubled but predicted that it will gradually come down after the event as the demand has spiked only because of the excitement surrounding the PM’s visit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International Yoga Day PM Narendra Modi
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp