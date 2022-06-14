As Modi comes south, yoga mat prices go north

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government under fire for rising fuel prices and cost of essential commodities over the last couple of months, there has been a new addition to the list. Ahead of Modi’s visit to Mysuru for International Yoga Day, the prices of yoga mats have increased.

With just a week left for the PM’s visit, brisk preparations are underway. People across all sections including students, senior citizens and yoga enthusiasts are practising to take part in the yoga event on the Mysuru Palace premises along with Modi, who will be leading the event on June 21. With around 15,000 people expected to take part in the event, there has been an increase in demand for yoga mats which are compulsory.

Though yoga mats of good qualities were sold at a price ranging between Rs 180 and Rs 250 a month or two ago, the prices have jumped two fold as a mat now costs between Rs 400 and Rs 520. Wholesale dealers in the city said that as soon as they heard about Modi’s visit, the dealers in Shivarampet and other stationery shop, and sports shop owners have sourced at least 1,000 yoga mats each hoping to make brisk business.

The prices have now become a concern for parents with a young kid who aspires to take part in the yoga event is pestering them for a new mat. Meanwhile, a wholesale dealer in Mannar’s market admitted the fact that the price has been doubled but predicted that it will gradually come down after the event as the demand has spiked only because of the excitement surrounding the PM’s visit.