Congress workers protest against ED notice to Sonia and Rahul

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thousands of Congress workers with their leaders staged a demonstration here on Monday, expressing their solidarity with AICC president Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha member Rahul Gandhi, who have been summoned for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case. “After Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, all independent agencies, including ED, CBI, IT, RBI and NSSO (National Sample Survey Office), have turned into puppets dancing to the tunes of the government,” alleged Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah.

“Sonia and Rahul are being fixed in a false case. The newspaper has contributed immensely to the freedom struggle. We will stand like a rock behind our leaders,” he asserted. Former deputy chief minister Dr G Parameshwara questioned the necessity of reopening a case that was closed five years ago after it was found that the trustees, including Sonia and Rahul, had no role in alleged money laundering.

“Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge became the managing trustee of the newspaper just three months ago. Yet, he was grilled for over six hours recently. What money he might have swindled in that short time and what is the necessity of interrogating him,” he questioned.

Leader of Opposition in the Council BK Hariprasad attacked former Union minister Subramanian Swamy for filing a private complaint with ED against Sonia and Rahul.

“He just wants to harass them. Though ED found that they had no role to play after a probe in 2017, their harassment continued after 2019,” he remarked. Hariprasad warned that when Congress comes back to power at the Centre, it will take a serious note of harassment meted out its leaders.The protest was part of a nationwide strike by Congress workers.Thousands of party workers from across the state had gathered at the Lal Bagh main gate for the demonstration. But before they could take out a procession to lay siege to the ED office at Shanthinagar, the police stopped them.