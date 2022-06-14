STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Graduates can now get 3D printer certification with MBA degree, after Alliance-Wipro partnership

Published: 14th June 2022 12:44 AM

exam

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In another attempt to better higher education in the state to provide better skilled labour, Alliance University signed an MoU with Wipro3D for a collaborative MBA degree programme.

Recently, several partnerships have been signed between universities, start-ups, businesses and foreign universities, to take advantage of the National Education Policy and better the output of skilled labour in different sectors.

As part of this phenomenon, Alliance University’s partnership with Wipro3D, a 3D printing company, will allow students to get an MBA degree from the university as well as certification from the company in the field of 3D printing, or metal additive manufacturing.

The MBA programme in ‘Smart Manufacturing and Digital Leadership’, aims to help graduates replace conventional practices in enterprises with smarter practices, while still being in an early stage in their career.

“The recent impetus to the digital transformation in multitudinous enterprises around the globe led to an increased demand for a workforce with competency and skills in smart manufacturing. It is the need of the hour, especially in sectors such as aeronautical, automotive, electronics, health care, and renewable energy. These sectors accentuate the need for process automation and manufacturing digitalization to ensure high resilience, enhancement in operational efficiency, predictive analytics in maintenance, and mitigation of outages,” a statement released by the university said.

