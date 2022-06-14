STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Former MLA and veteran politician AG Kodgi no more

He was elected as MLA twice and was the Chairman of the Third Finance Commission Implementation Task Force. He was the former president of Udupi district BJP.

Published: 14th June 2022 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

Former MLA Amasebail Gopalakrishna Kodgi. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

UDUDPI: Former MLA Amasebail Gopalakrishna Kodgi, well known as A G Kodgi, died after a brief illness at a private hospital in Manipal on Monday. He was 93 years old. A G Kodgi, an ardent agriculturist and cooperative leader was the president of Amasebailu Charitable Trust.

He was elected as MLA twice and was the Chairman of the Third Finance Commission Implementation Task Force. He was the former president of Udupi district BJP and was also the former vice president of BJP Karnataka.

Son of freedom fighter Krishnaraya Kodgi and Rajamma, Kodgi was born in Manjarapalake of Karkala. He did his primary education in Shankaranarayana and completed high school in Kundapura. He completed BSc from the Central College Bengaluru in 1951, studied law from Pune in 1953 and was practicing in Bengaluru.

Kodgi, who began his political career as a Congressman, became MLA twice in 1972 and 1978. He joined the BJP in 1994 and served as the district president of the party from 1995 to 1999 before becoming the state vice president.

Through A G Kodgi’s leadership, Amasebail in Kundapur had become Karnataka’s first solar-powered gram panchayat with 1,497 houses receiving the solar lamps. As a director of the Karnataka Bank, he emphasized the extension of banking services to rural areas. He is survived by his wife and six children, including CAMPCO president A Kishore Kumar Kodgi and vice president of Karnataka State Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Kiran Kodgi.

Sri Kshetra Dharmastala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade and leaders of various political parties expressed their condolences. CM Basavaraj Bommai in his condolence message recalled Kodgi’s contribution as an MLA from Byndoor.

He said youth got attracted to the BJP due to onerous effort by Kodgi. Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji of Sri Pejavar Matha, Udupi in his condolence message recalled Kodgi as a progressive farmer and said he had immense knowledge about rural empowerment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amasebail Gopalakrishna Kodgi A G Kodgi
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp