2 schools in Bengaluru report Covid-19 clusters

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nearly a month after schools reopened, two Covid clusters have been found in two schools of Bengaluru’s BBMP limits. In all, 31 students tested positive for Covid in rapid antigen tests, but the more-accurate RTPCR test reports of 21 of them returned negative. The schools are located in Rajagopalnagar ward of Dasarahalli zone.

Special Commissioner (Projects) Ravindra PN said, “21 students of Class 6 from New Standard English (NSE) School and 10 students of Class 5 from MES school tested positive for Covid when they were subjected to RAT.” The vaccination team visited the schools on June 9 and found a few students to be symptomatic. When RAT was conducted, they tested positive. Since it was a cluster, the samples were subjected to RTPCR tests.

‘Schools can reopen after sanitisation’

The RTPCR reports of NSE School students arrived on June 11 and all of them were negative, while RTPCR reports of MES students are still awaited. In the meantime, the samples of all their classmates were tested and they are negative. BBMP officials asked students of only Class 6 of NSE school and Class 5 of MES to stay at home.

Palike officials met officials from the education department and private schools association, and directed them to intensify Standard Operating Procedures at all schools and colleges in the city. The Palike has also made wearing of masks mandatory for children.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Dr Trilok Chandra said, “The schools are permitted to reopen once the sanitisation process is complete. Among children between 15 and 18 years, 79 per cent are vaccinated with the first dose and 69 per cent with the second dose. In the 12-14 age category, 82 per cent are vaccinated with the first dose and 39 per cent with the second dose. We plan to complete the vaccination of children by the month-end.”

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, “Respective classes where the Covid cases are reported must be suspended, and Covid protocols followed. Since children of this age group are vaccinated and these are the variants of Omicron, parents need not be anxious.”

