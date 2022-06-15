‘Abducted’ baby found within 18 hours

Arunkumar Huralimath By

HUBBALLI: The 40-day-old baby girl, who went missing on Monday afternoon from the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital, was found behind the paediatric section of the hospital premises on Tuesday morning.

Around 6.30 am, one of the patient’s attendants noticed a baby crying behind the paediatric section and informed KIMS staff. Later, the staff rescued the baby and shifted her to the hospital. The mother of the abducted baby, Umme Zainab Hussainsab Sheikh confirmed that the baby belongs to her.

Arunkumar C, medical superintendent of KIMS Hospital, said the baby is well and fine now. It is being treated in ICU as the baby had symptoms of hypothermia and there are rashes on the baby’s body. “As the baby was exposed to cold when it was found, the body temperature of the baby was down, therefore it’s shifted to ICU,” he said.

The ‘abductors’ left the baby where there is no CCTV camera behind the paediatric section. The police are searching other CCTV footage on the KIMS hospital premises to find the abductor. Police Commissioner Labhu Ram said the three teams headed by police inspectors will continue the investigation and find out the abductors and the persons behind the crime. He refused to comment further as the case is still in the investigation stage.