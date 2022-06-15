STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

‘Abducted’ baby found within 18 hours

The mother of the abducted baby, Umme Zainab Hussainsab Sheikh confirmed that the baby belongs to her.

Published: 15th June 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

​ The mother of the baby and police personnel at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi | D Hemanth ​

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The 40-day-old baby girl, who went missing on Monday afternoon from the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital, was found behind the paediatric section of the hospital premises on Tuesday morning.

Around 6.30 am, one of the patient’s attendants noticed a baby crying behind the paediatric section and informed KIMS staff. Later, the staff rescued the baby and shifted her to the hospital. The mother of the abducted baby, Umme Zainab Hussainsab Sheikh confirmed that the baby belongs to her.

Arunkumar C, medical superintendent of KIMS Hospital, said the baby is well and fine now. It is being treated in ICU as the baby had symptoms of hypothermia and there are rashes on the baby’s body. “As the baby was exposed to cold when it was found, the body temperature of the baby was down, therefore it’s shifted to ICU,” he said.

The ‘abductors’ left the baby where there is no CCTV camera behind the paediatric section. The police are searching other CCTV footage on the KIMS hospital premises to find the abductor. Police Commissioner Labhu Ram said the three teams headed by police inspectors will continue the investigation and find out the abductors and the persons behind the crime. He refused to comment further as the case is still in the investigation stage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences Baby abducted
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp