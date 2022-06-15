STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: 4 Dalits allege harassment by MLA’s son, attempt suicide

Alleging harassment by MLA Nehru Olekar’s son over a land issue, four Dalits, including a woman, consumed poison at Old Shidenur village in Byadgi taluk of Haveri district on Tuesday.

Published: 15th June 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HAVERI : Alleging harassment by MLA Nehru Olekar’s son over a land issue, four Dalits, including a woman, consumed poison at Old Shidenur village in Byadgi taluk of Haveri district on Tuesday.
The victims, Pandappa Kabbur, Gangavva Kabbur, Hanumantappa Badiger and Guruchappa Lamani, have been shifted to a Davanagere hospital for treatment after first-aid at Byadgi hospital.

Villagers gathered in front of the hospital and raised slogans against Olekar and demanded the arrest of the MLA and his son Manjunath.  In 2007-08, the state government had given one acre and 15 guntas each to 29 Dalit families. A villager, Shekhargouda Patil, has been illegally constructing a house on the land given to the Dalit families. He is supported by Manjunath, who was allegedly harassing the families to give 15 guntas of land. On Tuesday too Manjunath visited the area, after which the four consumed poison. Olekar denied the allegation.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Violence against Dalits Nehru Olekar
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp