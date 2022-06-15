Karnataka: 4 Dalits allege harassment by MLA’s son, attempt suicide

By Express News Service

HAVERI : Alleging harassment by MLA Nehru Olekar’s son over a land issue, four Dalits, including a woman, consumed poison at Old Shidenur village in Byadgi taluk of Haveri district on Tuesday.

The victims, Pandappa Kabbur, Gangavva Kabbur, Hanumantappa Badiger and Guruchappa Lamani, have been shifted to a Davanagere hospital for treatment after first-aid at Byadgi hospital.

Villagers gathered in front of the hospital and raised slogans against Olekar and demanded the arrest of the MLA and his son Manjunath. In 2007-08, the state government had given one acre and 15 guntas each to 29 Dalit families. A villager, Shekhargouda Patil, has been illegally constructing a house on the land given to the Dalit families. He is supported by Manjunath, who was allegedly harassing the families to give 15 guntas of land. On Tuesday too Manjunath visited the area, after which the four consumed poison. Olekar denied the allegation.