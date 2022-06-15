Karnataka CM bursts into tears after watching ‘777 Charlie’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was unusual for the chief minister. An emotional Basavaraj Bommai, who watched Rakshit Shetty-starrer 777 Charlie -- a Kannada movie that depicts the bond between a man and his dog, broke down coming out of the theatre on Monday night. An avid dog lover, the CM lost family pet Sunny just last year. A couple of weeks before taking oath as chief minister in July 2021, Sunny died and Bommai had tweeted about it, saying they have lost a family member.

On Monday night, Bommai with ministers R Ashoka and BC Nagesh, MLA Raghupathi Bhat and others watched the movie at the multiples in Orion Mall along with the film crew, including Rakshit Shetty. The movie affected him so deeply that coming out of the theatre, tears rolled down his eyes while talking about the flick. Praising the movie, he said the bond between man and dog is the best example of pure and unconditional love.

“The movie has portrayed the sensitive and emotional relationship between the two. It has captured the dog’s emotions well.” Saying that, his voice choked and he broke down. Expressing a concern for stray dogs, Bommai said he would discuss with experts to come out with a comprehensive plan to take care of strays. “We have a proposal to launch a special programme to encourage dog trainers,” he said, adding that adoption of strays, including dogs, should be encouraged.

He said, “We are proud that the Kannada film industry is achieving international fame with movies like 777 Charlie and KGF - Chapter 2. The proposed Film City plan in Mysuru has already been finalised. It will be on a par with the most modern studios and will be built as a joint venture.”The official Twitter handle of 777 Charlie tweeted, “We run out of words to express our gratitude. We are beyond grateful to see Shri. @BSBommai, honourable Chief Minister of Karnataka accept our film with so much love.”

Rakshit Shetty said, “Having seen his reaction to the loss of his pet dog, our team was sure that he would like this movie.”