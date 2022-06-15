STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: Mid-day meal worker falls into sambar, dies

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A 37-year-old mid-day meal worker at St Victor School, who had fallen into a hot vessel of sambar on May 30, died at Kasba village of Puttur taluk in Dakshina Kannada district on Sunday.
The deceased, Agnes Pramila D’Souza, a resident of Malaru in Kuriya village of Puttur taluk, was working as an assistant cook at the school. D’Souza, who had suffered burns, was taken to a private hospital in Puttur and later to the Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru.

But Puttur Block Education Officer Lokesh had no clue about the incident, while assistant director for mid-day meals Vishnuprasad C said he received the information from school authorities only on Monday. 

