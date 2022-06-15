STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
President Ram Nath Kovind praises Akshaya Patra for service during Covid

Speaking on the occasion, Kovind said ISKCON Bengaluru has made a positive difference to the lives of lakhs of people for the last 25 years.

ISKCON’s Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda Temple decked up ahead of inauguration by President Ram Nath Kovind in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Ahishkrishna HP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated ISKCON’s Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda Temple, a replica of Lord Sri Venkateshwara’s temple in Tirumala spread on 28-acres on a hillock in Vasantapura on Tuesday, marking the 125th birth anniversary of the ISKCON’s founder Srila Prabhupada.

Speaking on the occasion, Kovind said ISKCON Bengaluru has made a positive difference to the lives of lakhs of people for the last 25 years. ISKCON’s Akshaya Patra initiative feeds fresh, nutritious mid-day meals to over 18 lakh children in government schools across the country each day. “During the pandemic, Akshaya Patra and its supporting organisations also provided over 25 crore meals to the distressed people. Such humanitarian interventions have benefitted all sections of society,” the president said.

Madhu Pandit Dasa, president, ISKCON Bengaluru, said the temple has been inspired by Srila Prabhupada’s desire to build a grand temple like the one in Tirumala.Chanchalapathi Dasa, senior vice-president, ISKCON Bengaluru, said that the temple will be open to the public from August 1 and a large queuing hall, where about 5,000 devotees can wait comfortably for darshana will be available. “A large nitya annadana hall will benefit all the pilgrims through free meals.

The campus will also provide spiritual and cultural education for children, youth and families,” he said. Further, he said that Rs 105 crores has been spent so far on the project’s phase 1 and a unique ‘Krishna Leela’ theme park will be established in phase 2.Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were present.

DRAVIDIAN STYLE OF ARCHITECTURE
The stone temple is constructed as per traditional Shilpa Shastras in the Dravidian style of architecture. The design and aesthetics, including the seven doors to the sanctum, are inspired by the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirumala. The deity of Lord Srinivasa is nearly the same height and has been named Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda.

