STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Stalin’s letter to PM on Mekedatu not legal: Bommai

Bommai said the Central Water Commission and Jal Shakthi Ministry had earlier put a condition that a detailed project report on the Mekedatu project has to be approved by CWMA.

Published: 15th June 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Calling it a political stunt, CM Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday slammed the Tamil Nadu government for writing a letter to PM Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to restrain the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) from discussing the Mekedatu project.

Bommai said the Central Water Commission and Jal Shakthi Ministry had earlier put a condition that a detailed project report on the Mekedatu project has to be approved by CWMA. The CM said TN has been placing hurdles for all Cauvery-related works and this is not new. “This letter is not authorised and the Union government will not accept their plea. There is no locus standi for the letter, which does not fall under the legal ambit. This demand is illegal. The Mekedatu project in no way involves Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery water. It is our share,” he asserted.

TN deliberately causing hindrance: Min

The authority has conducted 15 meetings, but the TN government did not attend any of them. The 16th and final meeting of CWMA will be held on June 17 and it will be attended by officials from Karnataka, TN, Puducherry and Kerala.TN CM MK Stalin on Monday wrote to Modi, seeking his intervention to restrain CWMA from discussing the Mekedatu project during its meeting on June 17.

Calling it a political stunt, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday slammed the Tamil Nadu government for writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to restrain the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) from discussing the Mekedatu project.

Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol said they have already sent the DPR on Mekedatu project to officials concerned. The Union Jal Shakthi Ministry too said it will review the DPR and take the next course of action as per law. “The Tamil Nadu government is deliberately causing hindrance to projects taken up by Karnataka in the Cauvery basin. The letter sent by Stalin is illegal. As per the Supreme Court order, 4.75 tmcft  can be used for drinking water needs of Bengaluru. Our DPR is based on the Supreme Court order and it has nothing to do with Tamil Nadu’s share of water. We are releasing Tamil Nadu’s share of  water fully and not a single drop less than that.” Congress leaders from Karnataka too slammed Stalin’s letter to Modi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CM Basavaraj Bommai CM MK Stalin Cauvery Water Management Authority Mekedatu project
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp