With Eye on Old Mysore Region, BJP looks to tap ‘Brand Modi’

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to the City of Palaces to lead Yoga Day, the state BJP leadership has lined up a bigger agenda to tap ‘Brand Modi’, ahead of the 2023 assembly elections. The BJP wants to win Karnataka and is concerned about its lack of presence in Old Mysore region, known to be a stronghold of rivals Congress and JDS.

The party now wants to play up the Modi charisma to virtually kickstart the party campaign, and is organising a mega convention of beneficiaries of the PM’s welfare programmes, like Jan Dhan, Kissan Samman, Fasal Bima Yojana, Mudra Yojana, Jal Mission, and other populist schemes. Party insiders feel it is the right approach, and a reliable way of popularising Modi’s achievements by showcasing beneficiaries instead of bringing crowds to the rally on June 20.

The proposed convention has gained significance in the light of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai claiming the party would seek votes based on the progress card. With Lingayat strongman B S Yediyurappa pushed into the wings after serving as chief minister four times, the party wants to play up Modi’s face to win over the electorate. It has set itself the agenda of spreading saffron in Old Mysore, something it couldn’t do in the previous election.

BJP City President Srivasta said there are plans to organise a beneficiaries’ meeting to be addressed by PM Modi. The beneficiaries will be identified and the list will be sent to the block president, who in turn will approach and appeal to them to take part in the rally.He said that government departments will be responsible for bringing the beneficiaries. The mega rally will give a big fillip to the party in the run-up to polls, and they will seek votes on the BJP’s clean governance and performance.

District Minister ST Somashekar said they have prepared a blueprint for the beneficiaries’ programme, and a meeting will be held to decide on how many people should be mobilised, including beneficiaries of Central government projects in the past three years.He said all precautionary measures will be taken to make the mega-event organised and successful. However, he said they are yet to get a confirmation from the Prime Minister’s Office and a clear picture will evolve in two days.