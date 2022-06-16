STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM’s visit: It’s early Dasara in Mysuru

Mysuru Palace, the All-India Institute of Speech Hearing, Maharaja’s College Grounds, prominent junctions and also trees along the route will wear a festive look.

Published: 16th June 2022 04:58 AM

A road in Mysuru gets a fresh coat of tar ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city to take part in Yoga Day celebrations   | Udayashankar S

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: The heritage city of Mysuru is all decked up in Dasara style to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is taking part in the International Yoga Day celebration in front of Mysuru Palace on June 21. Though Dasara is months away, the city is all set to glitter with the Dasara-style lighting along the stretches the Prime Minister’s convoy will pass to reach the hotel from the Mysuru Airport.

Mysuru Palace, the All-India Institute of Speech Hearing, Maharaja’s College Grounds, prominent junctions and also trees along the route will wear a festive look. The Mysuru City Corporation is working overtime to asphalt the arterial roads to ensure a smooth drive for Modi and his entourage. 

Rs 15cr to asphalt Mysuru roads

The Mysuru City Corporation has improved illumination, decked up junctions and footpaths, trimmed trees and removed weeds on prominent streets. The corporation and horticulture departments have come together to beautify major junctions by placing ornamental plants. The Palace Board has also taken up beautification of the palace premises and improved basic facilities at the palace, where over 15,000 people will perform yoga with Modi.

A road gets a makeover ahead of
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s
visit, in Mysuru on Wednesday |
Express

The State Government has released Rs 15 crore for asphalting of roads and  Rs 6 crore for the yoga event.
The Corporation is spending the funds on beautification of junctions, fixing new streetlights and other works, said MLA SA Ramdas.

The focus is also on improving the quality of roads in other localities and to ensure that the event will get the attention of the world and also boost tourism before Dasara.Palace Board Deputy Director Subramanya said they have completed minor civil works and repaired defunct fountains inside the Palace. The garden too has been spruced up as this is the first time that the Prime Minister is visiting the palace.

Pourakarmikas in four wards of the central business district have been deployed to work even on holidays to keep the city clean. The authorities are pressing for a total ban on plastic. Mayor Sunanda Palnetra and others have been doing the rounds to oversee the works.

Farmers to protest during Modi's visit to Mysuru
Mysuru: To draw attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the guaranteed minimum support price (MSP), the Karnataka Sugarcane Growers Association has decided to sell their produce in front of Mysuru Court complex on June 20. Addressing media persons here on Wednesday, president of the Karnataka Sugarcane Growers Association Kuruburu Shanthakumar said the prime minister will be visiting the city on June 20 and 21 for the International Yoga Day event. “To urge him to take up steps to bring a policy on guaranteed MSP in the interest of farmers, we are demanding it by selling our produce in front of the court and thereby mark the day as Karmayogis farmers’ leader day,” he said.

