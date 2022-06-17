STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Media has power to build climate change narrative: Grammy winner Ricky Kej

Environmentalist and multi-Grammy winner Ricky Kej said there are two approaches to climate change awareness -- the Greta Thunberg approach and David Attenborough approach.

Published: 17th June 2022 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

Two-time Grammy-winning music composer Ricky Kej

Two-time Grammy-winning music composer Ricky Kej (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Environmentalist and multi-Grammy winner Ricky Kej said there are two approaches to climate change awareness -- the Greta Thunberg approach and David Attenborough approach. “One is all about doom, gloom and shaming people into action, which is effective in the short-term, but also has negative aspects. The other is about inspiring people into action, which means getting people to fall in love with the natural world. We as human beings will only protect things that we love, we love things that we understand and understand what we are taught,” he said on Thursday.

Kej was speaking at the South Asian launch of the book ‘Media and Climate Change: Making Sense of Press Narratives’ written by Prof Deepti Ganapathy, Chairperson for IIM-B’s Centre for Management Communication. On similar lines, Prof Ganapathy said that drawing comparisons between faraway changes to get a local response on climate change was ineffective.

“Managing the narrative is the key -- problems of painting a doomsday narrative, such as the portrayal of the image of a lonely polar bear in a distant corner of the world, does not galvanise into behavioural change in local cities and towns,” she said. On the media’s role in building a narrative for climate change, she said the media has the power to bring about changes in the way citizens view climate change. “The media has the power to enable conversations.

In a democracy, it is necessary for the media to bring out the voice of local marginalised communities who are affected because of climate change. It is also necessary to project government policies and what impact they will have on communities,” she said. On government’s role in creating conversations around climate change, Kej said there were many things that need to be done at the policy level. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ricky Kej
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp