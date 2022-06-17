Rajiv Gandhi Univerity of Health Sciences asks students to write essay on 'Women as Aphrodisiac'

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences has come under flak after a question paper given to its students instructed them to write an essay on women as an 'aphrodisiac'.

The question paper went viral on Thursday after a Twitter user posted a picture of the paper, wherein students were asked to write a short essay on 'Stree as a Vajikarana Dravya'. The question paper was dated June 15, and meant for fourth-year Bachelor's of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) students.

While the university has come under flak for the question paper, they maintain that the paper is according to the syllabus which is set by the Central Council for Indian Medicine, which is something they are not able to change.

According to parts of the textbook posted on the social media site that dictates the answer, the textbook prescribed also puts down guidelines for "the ideal female for sexual acts" and also states "female is considered as best among aphrodisiac drugs as mentioned in Ayurveda."

The issue has caused much controversy, with netizens not only lashing out at the university for the question but also questioning why the topics are included in the syllabus and textbook as prescribed by the Centre.