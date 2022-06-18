Houses, sites, cash, gold: Anti-Corruption Bureau raid unearths treasure

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) carried out a massive search and seizure operation at 80 places related to 21 state government officials, including two retired employees.

The ACB found illegal assets to the tune of several crores of rupees during investigation in the disproportionate assets case.

Several teams comprising 555 police officers and ACB staff conducted simultaneous raids on the offices and residences of the officials on Friday morning. During the dawn-to-dusk search, ACB teams unearthed cash, gold, silver and documents related to properties and investments. While searching the house of Bheemrao Yashwanth Pawar, Chief Engineer of PWD, Belagavi Circle, sleuths recovered Rs 5 lakh in cash hidden in the bathroom. Stashes of currency and gold jewellery were also found in the houses of several officers.

Sridhar BS, district registrar, Karwar district has two houses in Bengaluru, a site in Nelamangala, 650g of silver, a farmhouse in Kanakapura, two acres of agricultural land in Nelamangala, 2 two-wheelers, 2 cars, cash `30,000, `24 lakh bank deposits, household articles worth Rs 6 lakh.