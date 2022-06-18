Karnataka CM Bommai meets Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Shekhawat, discusses Mekedatu project

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Karnataka CM was last in Delhi on May 20, which was his second visit to Delhi in 10 days.

The unscheduled surprise trip to the national capital sparked buzz that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was close to firming up the outline of the much-anticipated cabinet expansion or reshuffle.

Bommai called on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

During the meeting, he Tweeted, “Had a courtesy meeting with the Finance Minister @nsitharaman Ji in Delhi. Various issues of mutual interest were discussed.”

In another important meeting, Bommai met Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Jal Shakti Minister apart from participating in the GST Council meeting. The meeting was in connection with the Mekedatu project and Tamil Nadu's objection to Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

Responding to a question by journalists in New Delhi Bommai said Tamil Nadu has filed a miscellaneous application before the Supreme Court and once the notice is served to the state, the government will respond to it. "It (Mekedatu) is already in the (CWMA meeting) agenda, I will put pressure that it should be taken up and a final decision be taken regarding the project," he added.

The Tamil Nadu government last week moved the Supreme Court with an aim to seek a direction to the CWMA restraining it from holding any discussion on the project at its meeting. Bommai termed Tamil Nadu’s move a "political stunt", and it was against the ‘spirit of federalism’.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin recently wrote a letter to the Prime Minister requesting him to instruct the Jal Shakti Ministry to advise the CWMA's chairman to desist from taking up any discussion on the Mekedatu project, till the issues are heard and decided by the Supreme Court.

The Tamil Nadu Government has already moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the CWMA to not hold any discussion on the issue in its meeting.

Mekedatu is a drinking water and power project proposed by Karnataka for which a balancing reservoir has to be constructed near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district. But, Tamil Nadu has been opposing the project apprehending that the state would be affected if the project is done.

The project, estimated to cost around Rs 9,000 crore, once completed, is said to ensure drinking water to Bengaluru and the areas around. In addition, the project would lead to the generation of 400 MW of power.