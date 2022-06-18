STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM Bommai meets Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Shekhawat, discusses Mekedatu project

The Tamil Nadu government last week moved the Supreme Court with an aim to seek a direction to the CWMA restraining it from holding any discussion on the project at its meeting.

Published: 18th June 2022 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Fil | EPS)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Karnataka CM was last in Delhi on May 20, which was his second visit to Delhi in 10 days.

The unscheduled surprise trip to the national capital sparked buzz that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was close to firming up the outline of the much-anticipated cabinet expansion or reshuffle.

Bommai called on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

During the meeting, he Tweeted, “Had a courtesy meeting with the Finance Minister @nsitharaman Ji in Delhi. Various issues of mutual interest were discussed.”

In another important meeting, Bommai met Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Jal Shakti Minister apart from participating in the GST Council meeting. The meeting was in connection with the Mekedatu project and Tamil Nadu's objection to Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

Responding to a question by journalists in New Delhi Bommai said Tamil Nadu has filed a miscellaneous application before the Supreme Court and once the notice is served to the state, the government will respond to it. "It (Mekedatu) is already in the (CWMA meeting) agenda, I will put pressure that it should be taken up and a final decision be taken regarding the project," he added.

The Tamil Nadu government last week moved the Supreme Court with an aim to seek a direction to the CWMA restraining it from holding any discussion on the project at its meeting. Bommai termed Tamil Nadu’s move a "political stunt", and it was against the ‘spirit of federalism’.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin recently wrote a letter to the Prime Minister requesting him to instruct the Jal Shakti Ministry to advise the CWMA's chairman to desist from taking up any discussion on the Mekedatu project, till the issues are heard and decided by the Supreme Court.

The Tamil Nadu Government has already moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the CWMA to not hold any discussion on the issue in its meeting.

Mekedatu is a drinking water and power project proposed by Karnataka for which a balancing reservoir has to be constructed near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district. But, Tamil Nadu has been opposing the project apprehending that the state would be affected if the project is done.

The project, estimated to cost around Rs 9,000 crore, once completed, is said to ensure drinking water to Bengaluru and the areas around. In addition, the project would lead to the generation of 400 MW of power.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai BJP Nirmala Sitharaman Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Cauvery Water Management Authority Mekedatu
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp