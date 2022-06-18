PM to attend 10 events in 20 hours in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a jam-packed schedule stretching for 20 hours with a few breaks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in 10 key programmes in Bengaluru on Monday and International Yoga Day programme in Mysuru on Tuesday. Because of this tight schedule, Modi will heli-hop from one venue to another including for public gatherings.

After his arrival in Bengaluru around noon on June 20, he will fly to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) campus where he will inaugurate the Centre for Brain Research besides laying the foundation stone for the Bagchi-Parthasarathy hospital. He will address a public gathering at Kommaghatta near Kengeri where he will inaugurate various development projects, including laying the foundation stone for Bengaluru Suburban Railway project, certain road projects and Multi-modal Logistic Parks. He will unveil the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at the BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) campus in the vicinity beside inaugurating the BASE University officially around 3.45 pm. He will also dedicate the upgraded Industrial Training Institutes of Karnataka as technology hubs to the nation.

By evening, he will leave for Mysuru where he will address another public gathering at Maharaja College Grounds besides paying a visit to Sutturu Mutt and have a darshan of the deity Chamundeshwari atop the Chamundi Hills and call it a day. On June 21, he will take part in the yoga day for about one hour and fifteen minutes in front of Mysuru Palace and will also take part in the walkthrough exhibition. He is scheduled to depart at around 9.20 am in a special flight from Mysuru to New Delhi.

“The programmes should be like those that happened in any BJP ruled state across the country,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai instructed officials concerned at a meeting on Wednesday. The BJP rank and file too has been enthusiastic to make the Prime Minister’s visit a success as a series of the polls, including to the BBMP and Assembly, are approaching fast.