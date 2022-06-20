200 workers toiled to ready PM's Yoga Day event venue in Bengaluru

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A veteran in making arrangements for many huge events, including a few in the past attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, K V Raja has been mandated with the job of taking care of all arrangements for the D-Day at Kommaghatta Grounds. Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project and inaugurate the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal among other projects on Monday afternoon.

Proprietor of Raja Enterprises in Chamrajpet, Raja said it was a nerve-wracking fortnight for him and his team comprising nearly 200 workers. “It was a challenging assignment. The massive ground at Kommaghatta had to be levelled for the big event. To top it all, we had heavy rains,” Raja told TNIE.

The sprawling shamiana which was readied with cloth material from Germany and China extends to a length of 700m and a width of 280m.

“A total of 40,000 people can be accommodated. It is a combination of ordinary seats as well as sophisticated seats,” he said. Twenty huge LED screens, lighting and stage carpeting have all been taken care of by the agency.

Asked if he was intimidated by the daunting task, Raja said that it was not something new for him. “We have been in the business for 30 years. We have taken care of events attended by PM Modi in Mangaluru, Coimbatore, Dharapuram and thrice in Bengaluru in the past.

We have done at a few more places in South India too. We have pulled them off successfully and so I was confident we would be able to do it well,” he said. On cost involved in making all the arrangements, Raju diplomatically said they had not calculated it yet.