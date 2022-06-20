STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

200 workers toiled to ready PM's Yoga Day event venue in Bengaluru

Proprietor of Raja Enterprises in Chamrajpet, Raja said it was a nerve-wracking fortnight for him and his team comprising nearly 200 workers.

Published: 20th June 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Workers erect a stage at Kommaghatta

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A veteran in making arrangements for many huge events, including a few in the past attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,  K V Raja has been mandated with the job of taking care of all arrangements for the D-Day at Kommaghatta Grounds. Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project and inaugurate the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal among other projects on Monday afternoon. 

Proprietor of Raja Enterprises in Chamrajpet, Raja said it was a nerve-wracking fortnight for him and his team comprising nearly 200 workers. “It was a challenging assignment.  The massive ground at Kommaghatta had to be levelled for the big event. To top it all, we had heavy rains,” Raja told TNIE.

The sprawling shamiana which was readied with cloth material from Germany and China extends to a length of 700m  and a width of 280m. 

“A total of 40,000 people can be accommodated. It is a combination of ordinary seats as well as sophisticated seats,” he said. Twenty huge LED screens, lighting and stage carpeting have all been taken care of by the agency. 

Asked if he was intimidated by the daunting task, Raja said that it was not something new for him. “We have been in the business for 30 years. We have taken care of events attended by PM Modi in Mangaluru, Coimbatore, Dharapuram and thrice in Bengaluru in the past.

We have done at a few more places in South India too. We have pulled them off successfully and so I was confident we would be able to do it well,”  he said.  On cost involved in making all the arrangements, Raju diplomatically said they had not calculated it yet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi K V Raja
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp