BJP leaders’ report lists factionalism 

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The defeat in South Graduates constituency, considered the stronghold of the saffron party, has not gone down well with the BJP’s rank and file. The cadre, working tirelessly to strengthen the BJP’s base in Old Mysuru region -- a bastion of the Congress and JDS -- are a worried lot.

The knives are out, with many from the RSS and loyal BJP cadres accusing elected representatives and leaders from the Vokkaliga community of failing to stop the polarisation of votes. A veteran BJP leader alleged that many were confined to customary press conferences and stage functions, instead of charting out strategies to reach out to community leaders. Their focus was more on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the city on Monday.

A few leaders have also written to the party high command and BJP National General Secretary B L Santhosh, pointing out the reasons for the defeat. “We lost both the Legislative Council elections due to polarisation of castes and leaders’ failure to counter it with united efforts,” a party leader said, pleading anonymity.

The report on those indulging in anti-party activities and those not showing interest has also reached the Delhi bosses. There are also allegations that a few BJP leaders had an understanding with rivals leaders, as in the previous election, that made a microscopic community man Raghu lose the election with just 13 votes, in the previous MLC elections.

There is also a request to act tough on those indulging in anti-party activities and put an end to factionalism in the district BJP unit, which may mar the chances of the party in the upcoming Assembly polls. Meanwhile, defeated candidate M V Ravishankar and his supporters have also sought time with Santhosh, who will be in Bengaluru. They want to apprise him about the situation and also submit a report to him.