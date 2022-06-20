STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hijab ban: 5 Muslim girls seek TC from university college in Karnataka

College Principal Anasuya Rai said the five students had approached her with the request for TC so that they could join other colleges which permitted hijab.

Published: 20th June 2022 04:50 PM

Hijab

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MANGALURU: Five Muslim girl students of the university college at Hampankatta in the city have requested the college administration to issue transfer certificates to enable them to join other colleges.

The college had prohibited the wearing of hijab in classrooms which had triggered protests from Muslim students.

Recently, Mangalore University vice-chancellor P S Yadapadithaya announced that the varsity will make special arrangements for Muslim girls to join other colleges if they are not willing to go by the High Court's direction asking students to stick to the dress code prescribed by respective institutions.

College Principal Anasuya Rai said the five students had approached her with the request for TC so that they could join other colleges which permitted hijab.

As the letters were found incomplete, the students were asked to produce a fresh letter with corrections.

The students have not yet come back with the new letters, Rai said.

All undergraduate classes have been shifted to online as evaluation work is going on in the campus.

Except for a few students, all the 44 Muslim girls studying for UG courses are attending classes, the principal said.
 

