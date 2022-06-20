Hubballi Police arrest mother in KIMS baby abduction case

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALI: The Hubballi police have arrested a woman in connection with the 40-days-old baby girl's abduction case. But in this case, ironically, the mother of the baby is the main accused who is now in judicial custody. The baby is being treated at KIMS hospital in Hubballi.



A one-and-a-half-month-old baby girl from Kundagol town of Dharwad district was admitted to KIMS hospital on June 10 following health issues. After he was recovered from the health issues, the baby girl was about to get discharged on June 13.

But on the same day afternoon, the baby girl’s mother alleged it was stolen by an unknown person. Enquiring the case, the police formed three investigation teams which began investigations from three different angles. To the surprise of all, the baby was found the next day morning behind the paediatric section.



During the investigation, the police had not got a single clue over the abduction and based on the CCTV footage, the police were suspicious of the mother Umme Zainab Hussainsab Sheikh aka Salma. The baby was suffering from microcephaly and other health issues. Therefore the mother plotted a drama of baby abduction at the hospital.



According to an investigation officer, while checking CCTV footage, it was showing that the mother went to the washroom from the ward with the baby and returns with empty hands. Based on this clue, we questioned her and she confessed the crime.



"During the investigation, we found that Salma’s previous baby also suffered health issues and she got aborted on the medical advice. The present baby also suffered from microcephaly and other health issues, therefore she thought the baby will not survive. After treatment at KIMS hospital, the baby recovered and doctors were about to discharge it on June 13. Therefore she went to the washroom with the baby and threw it from the windows," he added.



Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner Labhu Ram said that now the mother is in judicial custody and the baby is under treatment at KIMS hospital. "Once the baby recovers, the doctors will hand over the baby to the Women and Child Welfare department to take care of the baby. We will take the mother to police custody to investigate further," he said.