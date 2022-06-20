PM Modi arrives in Bengaluru for two-day visit 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Bengaluru on a two-day visit to attend various programmes in Karnataka including International Yoga day at Mysuru on Tuesday.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot received PM Modi at Yelahanka Airforce Station in Bengaluru. Former CM BS Yediyurappa, BJP state president Nalinkumar Kateel were also present.

In a jam-packed schedule stretching for 20 hours with a few breaks, PM Modi to take part in 10 key programmes in Bengaluru on Monday. He will be laying a foundation for the ambitious Bengaluru Suburban Rail project and inaugurating Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University at Bengaluru University campus. He will also be inaugurating the Centre for Brain Research at the Indian Institute of Science campus.

Many schools, colleges and offices in and around the Jnanabharathi campus at Bangalore University and other places have been given holiday due to security reason. Many of the roads are blocked for PM and other dignitaries' movements.