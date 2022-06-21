PM Modi bats for ‘double engine’ govt in Karnataka

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Road, rail projects worth Rs 30K crore inaugurated .Modi: What was a mere slogan for earlier govt, a mission for us .Sounds poll bugle for Assembly, General elections.Interacts with Central scheme beneficiaries

Setting the tone for the 2023 state Assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday pitched for the continuation of the “double-engine” government, meaning the same party governance at the state and Centre.

Launching a slew of development projects, he presented a progress card of the governments at a mammoth rally of beneficiaries of various schemes at Maharaja’s College Grounds. He said Central welfare programmes have contributed to the development of Karnataka and also people across the spectrum in the country.

The country is celebrating Azadi ka Amruth Mahotsav this year and it has seen too many governments that had limited reach and influence. “But after coming to power at the Centre, our government decided to change old traditions. We have provided social justice with effective last-mile delivery. While we have provided incentives to youth under the start-up policy, we are also giving money to farmers,” he said.



“The idea behind every scheme of our government is to give priority for its delivery to every section and corner of the country. The poor have started believing that the scheme that benefits their neighbour will benefit them too some day,” he said.

The Centre has sanctioned around Rs 70,000 crore for 5,000 km of national highways in Karnataka. “The foundation stone for National Highway projects worth over Rs 7,000 crore was laid in Bengaluru today (Monday). It was less than Rs 800 crore by the previous government,” he said.

The one nation-one ration card scheme, which allows families to get free ration, has enabled 4.5 crore families in Karnataka. The government has given incentives to start-ups, which will conduct research and evolve facilities for the disabled and visually impaired. Rs 10,000 crore has been transferred to marginal and small farmers in the state. Building 4.75 crore houses and providing tapped water connection to crores of people are some of the central schemes benefitting the population of the state, he stressed.

“The welfare of women, Dalits, farmers and weaker sections was a mere slogan for opposition party governments, but for us, it is a mission. Central programmes benefitting the needy, poor and deserving has raised the hopes of these sections after the BJP government came to power in 2014. It was possible only because of the mandate of the people. They should bless us to continue the good work,” he added.

He said the state has given many great personalities, like Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Sir M Visvesvaraya and Rashtrakavi Kuvempu, to the country.