STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Reforms look unpleasant, but work in long run: PM Modi

PM makes veiled reference to Agnipath during speech in Bengaluru

Published: 21st June 2022 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emerges from his car and waves at a crowd at Mehkri Circle in Bengaluru on Monday | Express

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Clearly hinting at the ongoing protests against the Centre’s Agnipath Scheme on recruitment, PM Narendra Modi on Monday said any reform may seem unpleasant temporarily, but in the long term it would benefit the country. In his address at Kommaghatta where he laid the foundation stone for Bengaluru’s Suburban Rail and other infrastructure projects,

Modi said without as much as even mentioning ‘Agnipath’ once, that “The path of startup and innovation is not the one with ease, and taking the country on this path for the last eight years was also not easy.

Several decisions and reforms may be unpleasant temporarily, but with time their benefits can be experienced by the country.” Modi has maintained a silence on the Agnipath Scheme, but has made veiled references to the protests against it. On Sunday, he had blamed “good things brought with good intentions getting trapped in political colours”, and said the media got dragged into it “due to its TRP compulsions”. Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Bengaluru and Mysuru, reiterated that “reforms will lead us to new goals and new determination,” and stressed the necessity for reforms.

Citing the results of reforms in the start-ups sector, Modi said that before 2014 (the year he became Prime Minister), one could have counted billiondollar companies that were created in earlier decades. But in the last eight years, more than a hundred billion-dollar companies have been created and new companies are being added every month.

“While the first 10,000 startups took 800 days, after 2014 many startups were added in less than 200 days. Valuation of Unicorns created in the last eight years is about Rs12 lakh crore,” he said. “The path of reforms alone can take us towards new targets and new resolve. We have opened up the space and defence sector which, for decades, were under government control,” he said while highlighting that his government created a level playing field for the youths as the space and defence sectors have been opened up to those who want to become entrepreneurs in those sectors. “Now, the youths can venture from making drones to aircraft,” he added.  

Fans chant his name, Modi stops his car

Cheering crowds of BJP workers and supporters got the unexpected. PM Narendra Modi stopped his car and waved at them during his visit to Bengaluru on Monday. Seeing a boisterous throng waving BJP flags and shouting ‘Modi, Modi’ slogan, on his way from the Airforce Station Training Command HQs to IISc, Modi stopped his car for a couple of minutes, stood up from his seat and waved at them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Agnipath Karnataka
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp