Idgah land row: BBMP says it's not their property 

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, on Wednesday said, as per BBMP records dated 1974, the lands are shown as municipality property.

BBMP Chief Tushar Girinath. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Yacoob Mohammed
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a fresh development to contentious Idgah land at Chamarajapete, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city corporation, had made a big statement that the land is not their property. 

The palike also says if Wakf board applies for Khatha, it will verify. 

Speaking to media, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, on Wednesday said, as per BBMP records dated 1974, the lands are shown as municipality property. "Wakf board can apply for Khatha along with the supporting records and the steps will be taken accordingly." Said Commissioner. 

Earlier, the Palike had sent notice custodians of Idgah land asking for the records following which the Central Muslim Association has sent SC judgement and Gazette Notification dated 1965 favouring the 2.5 acres of land as Wakf property. The CMA also alleged the role of a BBMP revenue officer of playing mischief in this regard and creating confusion. 

The Hindu outfits had earlier claimed that the land was palike property and also showed a copy of peace proceedings copy involving MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan, RV Devaraj Ex MLA, Premila Nesargi and area ACP. The letter signed by these members shows that apart from Ramzan and Bakrid prayers here, the land can be used for other religious events as well. But the CMA claimed that it rejected this very proposal later. 

BBMP Idgah land Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Tushar Girinath
